State reps deliver meals to health care workers

POTEAU – State Reps. Lundy Kiger (R-Poteau) and Randy Randleman (R-Eufaula) delivered meals to health care workers conducting drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the LeFlore County Health Department on Tuesday.

“We wanted to show our appreciation to these workers who really are putting themselves on the front lines every day to keep people safe from this virus,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We are thankful for their dedication and hard work. We also want the public to know that testing sites are available for those exhibiting symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Please get tested if you need to and thank you to those who are practicing safe social distancing and self-quarantining to help slow the spread of the virus.”

Kiger added, “The Leflore County Health Department in Poteau is available to provide the COVID-19 test free of charge to all residents. With models showing the expected surge of infections could reach its peak in Oklahoma on or near April 21, the rules have been reduced to anyone having at least one of the three symptoms associated with the virus and having concerns are now eligible to receive the test at no cost. The goal is to test any and all people with concerns of having the virus to help reduce the spread and infection. The Oklahoma model shows the state could have approximately 915 hospitalized for the virus at the peak just after mid-April. This could result in approximately 458 in ICU with a total of 469 Oklahomans losing their lives. So testing as many as possible could make a real difference. In addition to social distancing, please continue washing your hands frequently and wiping down items not in your homes, such as shopping carts.”

Regional drive-thru testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Testing requirements and capacity varies by location. A list of sites and contact information is available at this website: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.