Spiro Mounds postpones event

SPIRO – Due to the continued difficulties of the coronavirus and the need to protect visitors and staff, the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will not hold its 15th annual Archaeology Day and Birthday Bash May 9.

The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is scheduled to reopen to the public on May 1. CDC distancing rules and no more than 10 people will be allowed in the Center at any time. Since this is contingent on the conditions of the virus, the reopening may not happen on this date. To find out more information, visit the Facebook page or the website at www.okhistory.org/sites/spiromounds.html.

