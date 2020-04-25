Some Oklahoma businesses reopen

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Salons, spas and barbershops opened up in much of Oklahoma on Friday after the governor authorized it despite concerns from medical professionals and a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases in the state.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt authorized such personal-care businesses to open earlier this week, citing an overall decline in the number of people being hospitalized for the illness. Those businesses have been told to adhere to social distancing standards, have employees wear masks and frequently sanitize equipment.

Some of the state’s largest cities, including Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, decided to keep their bans in place until at least the end of the month, while other municipalities that had bans in place lifted them to align with the governor’s authorization.

