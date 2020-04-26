Some nations inch toward reopening

By KEN MORITSUGU and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Hawaii extended its stay-at-home order until the end of May, and California police closed a park because it got too crowded as U.S. states and nations around the world took divergent paths on when to reopen their economies and communities.

The number of deaths officially attributed to the new coronavirus topped 200,000 globally, a figure widely believed to understate the actual total. A second U.S. Navy ship, a destroyer off the coast of South America, reported an outbreak on board.

Even as aides develop plans to shift President Donald Trump’s public emphasis from the virus to addressing the economic crisis it has caused, Dr. Anthony Fauci at the U.S. National Institutes of Health warned against moving too quickly.

