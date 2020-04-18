Six coronavirus cases in LeFlore County

According to the Oklahoma Health Department’s latest report Friday, LeFlore County now has six cases of coronavirus.

Oklahoma now has 2,465 confirmed cases, up from 108 the previous day. Deaths stand at 136, up five from the previous day while the daily growth of five percent is the same as the day before.

In the United States, there are currently 667,801 cases, up 31,451 from the previous day. Deaths are at 32,916, an increase of 4,590 from the previous day and the daily growth was 4.9 percent, up .22 from the day before.

