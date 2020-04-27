Services planned for Roy Kelly

Roy Davis Kelly, 85, was born Sept. 29, 1934 to Roy Elmer Kelly and Callie (Davis) Kelly near Cowlington and passed away April 25, 2020 in Spiro.

Graveside services are Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Cowlington Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

Surviving family members are wife, Anne Kelly, of Tucker; daughter Dianne Kelley and husband Shawn of Inola, and daughter Debbie Ross and husband Pat of Tahlequah; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

