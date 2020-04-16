Services planned for Melba Barnes

MONROE – Graveside funeral services for Melba Kay Barnes, 83, of Monroe, are Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Monroe Cemetery with Don Laughlin officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born Nov. 2, 1936 in Monroe to Raymond and Annice (Gregory) Dedmon.

Survivors include her daughter Diana Waymire and husband Donnie; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Barnes; daughter, Tammy Kunze and sister, Mildred Brand.

