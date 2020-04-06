Services planned for Janice Covey

WISTER – Janice Paulette Covey, 71, of Wister, was born Aug. 12, 1948 in Wilburton to William Paul and Emma Lois (Harris) Marler and passed away April 5, 2020 in Heavener.

Graveside services are Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister with Pastor Ira M. Harris officiating.

Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau, Oklahoma.

Surviving family members are a Misty and Pete Crandell; two sons Cody and Tina Covey, and Buck and Sabrina Covey; a sister Kathy Jo and Leonard Thornburg; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

