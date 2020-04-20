Services planned for Harry Cooper

SPIRO – Funeral service for Harry James Cooper, 68, of Spiro, is Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse at the Crossroad Church in Spiro.

Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Dec. 20, 1951 in Alvarado, Arkansas to James Cooper and Lucille (Harrison) Cooper and passed away April 16, 2020 in Spiro.

Survivors are his wife, Violet Cooper; daughters Alfie Lou Lee and husband Sam, Johnnie Cooper, and Cherry Boswell and husband Tony; sons Harry James Cooper, Jr., and Robert Cooper and wife Jessica; sisters Emma Lou Cooper and husband Jackie, Carolyn Sue Cooper and husband Foxy, and Caroline Cooper and husband Freddie; brother Johnny Cooper and wife Jeannie; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his dad and mom; and sister, Emma Lou Cooper.

