Services planned for Gary Hudgins

SPIRO – Gary Hudgins, 66, was born July 2, 1953 in Bakersfield, California to Imogene Lillybell (Beeler) Barker and Lawrence Jerry “Chief” Hudgins and passed away April 16, 2020 in Spiro.

Memorial services are Saturday at 2 p.m. at the New Hope Cemetery Pavilion in Spiro. His sister, Debra Barker, will stream the service live via her Facebook page.

Survivors include his daughter, Christal LeAnne, of New Mexico; son, Shawn Mittie of Colorado; sisters, Debra Ritter of Pocola and Beverly Whaley of Selma, California; and mother, Imogene Barker, of Spiro;

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Hudgins; grandparents; father, Lawrence Jerry Hudgins; brother, Jerry Hudgins; and sister, Cynthia Hudgins-Baxter.

