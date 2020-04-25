Services planned for Dr. Kermit Baker

Rosary for Dr. Wilbur Kermit Baker II is Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Poteau followed by funeral mass at 1 p.m.
Burial followed at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, Dec. 5, 1934 to Dr. Wilbur Kermit Baker I and Marian Elizabeth Hansen Baker
Surviving family members are his wife, Coralie Baker; four daughters Kathy Davis, Susan McAuliff, Jennifer Baker and Laura Stanton; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Beth Bird.
