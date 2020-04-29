Services planned for Betty Cox

SHADY POINT – Funeral services for Betty Janette Cox, 61, of Shady Point, are Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Roland Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in Shady Point and was born July 9, 1958 to Charles and Florence (Jeffries) Crossno.

Survivors include her husband, Timmy Lee, of the home; two brothers Sammy Jeffries and wife Twaina, and Robert Jeffries, all of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; two sisters Martha Kilfoyle and husband Ron of Van Buren, Arkansas, and Doris Carter and husband Dustin of Muldrow.

She was preceded in death by brothers Tommy Jeffries and Charles E. Crossno, Jr; sisters, Susan Blount and Donna Emmert; and her parents.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.