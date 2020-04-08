Services planned for Azalia Earls

POCOLA – Graveside services for Azalia Juanita Earls, 96, of Pocola, are Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Panama with Bryan Fouts officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Pocola and was born Jan. 15, 1924 in Elk City, Kansas to Samuel Harvey and Azalia (Greenburg) Atteberry.

Survivors include her daughter Bobbie Blevins-Matherly and husband Robert; stepson Eugene “Red” Earls and wife, Geraldine; seven grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 31 great great grandchildren; one great great great grandchild; and five siblings Velma Flannery, Jane Davidson, Orvilla Bleache, Pauline Sweeney, and Roy Atteberry and wife Beverly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Arthur Earls.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.