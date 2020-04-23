Services held for Wynema Francis

Graveside services for Wynema (Ward) Butler Francis were held Thursday at Fairhill Cemetery in Cameron with Pastor Phil McGehee officiating.

Services were under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Dec. 12, 1929, to Ed and Ocie Ward in Polk Creek Community in Poteau and passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Spiro.

