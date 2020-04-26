Services held for Winnie Phillips

POTEAU – Graveside funeral services for Winnie Mae Phillips, 84, of Poteau, were Friday at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore with Brian Williams officiating.

She passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Poteau and was born Sept. 15, 1935 in Waldron, Arkansas to James E. and Mayme (Hawthorne) Solley.

Survivors include her husband, Robert L Phillips; son Donnie Phillips and wife Lisa of Poteau; daughters Jeri Spear of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Becky and Jim Lee of Rogers, Arkansas; three grandsons; and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and nine siblings.

