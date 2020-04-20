Services held for Kay Woodruff

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Doris “Kay” Woodruff, 71, of Fort Smith, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Fort Smith.

Graveside services were Saturday at Oakland Cemetery with Bryan Loughmiller officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Sept. 3, 1948 in Poteau to Luther and Ethel (West) Woodruff.

Survivors include her daughter Treisa Dugas; son, Richard Wald; brother Bill Woodruff and wife Mike; sister, Mary Woodruff; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Wald and brother, James Woodruff.

