Services held for James Womack

KEOTA – James R. “Snoball” Womack, 87, of Keota, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born Nov. 15, 1932 in Midland, Arkansas to Lewis A. and Mildred (Jett) Womack.

Interment was at the Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Sally; four children, Craig J. and wife Terry of Edmond, Janell K. and husband Harold of Cameron, Jeffery L., and David S. and wife Alisa of Perry; sisters Alice Ortiz, Margaret Walters and husband John, and Barbara Candelaria; brother Bob Womack and wife Judy; two grandsons Tyrel Bryan and wife Nicole, and Jason St. Clair; two granddaughters Lisa McCarty and husband Earl, and Billy Jo Vincent and husband David; and two great grandchildren Dakota and Mikhaila McCarty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Wanda Fultz.

