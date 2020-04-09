Service planned for Kathy Lewis

VIAN – Graveside service for Kathy Lewis, 58, of Vian, is Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Box Cemetery in Vian. Burial will follow, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born April 10, 1961 in Sallisaw to Wanda (Campbell) Lewis and Jesse “Barney” Lewis and passed away April 8, 2020 in Spiro.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Barney Lewis; mother, Wanda Lewis; sister, Charlotte Lewis Taylor; and brothers Jay Warren Lewis and David Lewis.

Survivors are her companion, Dennis Overton, of Vian; two daughters Lisa Little and husband Jesse of Arkoma, and Artie Fountain and husband Jeffrey of Spiro; two brothers Mike Lewis and wife Johnna, and Kenny Lewis and wife Kathy, both of Vian; and four grandchildren Blayze Little, Gauge Little, Charlie Fountain and Cruze Fountain.

