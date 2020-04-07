Senate approves measures on budget

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Legislature met Monday and approved measures to stabilize the state budget and affirm the governor’s health emergency declaration in response to COVID-19.

The Oklahoma Senate met in special session and regular session on Monday and employed social distancing measures to protect the health and safety of the senators and few essential staff working at the Capitol. Some of those measures included checking temperatures of those entering the Capitol, limiting the number of senators on the Senate floor to 10 at a time, and wearing cloth masks sewn by a Senate staffer.

The current state budget experienced a revenue failure of approximately $416 million due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a steep drop in the price of oil and natural gas. In regular session, the Oklahoma Senate met and advanced measures to allow the use of state savings to prevent automatic budget cuts of approximately 6 percent because of the revenue failure.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.