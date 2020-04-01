School board elections delayed

POTEAU – An election emergency declaration issued by the state election board secretary March 18 will impact elections scheduled for April 7 in LeFlore County, the county election board secretary said Tuesday.

The election emergency allowed all entities including those with statutory school board member elections to reschedule the April 7 elections to another date allowed by law. The declaration was issued in response to the current COVID-19 health crisis, which has resulted in federal, state and local restrictions.

County election board secretary Sharon Steele said school board elections in Heavener and LeFlore have been rescheduled for June 30.

