Pressures grow to ease virus lockdowns

By JOHN LEICESTER and ELAINE KURTENBACH Associated Press

The world’s economic pain was on full display Thursday as Europe and the United States were releasing more figures showing the devastating impact on jobs and companies of lockdown measures designed to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

In Europe, where over 132,000 people with the virus have died, the fear of renewed infection spikes that could again overwhelm hospital emergency wards was tempering hopes that economies on life-support will regain their vigor as workers return to factories, shops and offices.

Figures released Thursday showed that France’s economy shrank by an eye-popping 5.8% in the first quarter, the biggest quarterly drop since 1949 and mainly due to its strict stay-home measures in place since March 17.

