OU adds transfers Gibson, Harkless

NORMAN (AP) — Oklahoma has signed transfers Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless.

The school announced the signings on Wednesday. Both players will have to sit out next season because of NCAA rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

