OSU’s Boynton could see turn with recruiting class

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

After some early rough patches, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton has finally built some momentum.

A year after bring in a highly ranked recruiting class, Boynton has pulled in a group that Cade Cunningham has helped rank in the top 10 nationally on ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals’ lists. Among other honors, Cunningham won the Naismith High School Trophy, as the nation’s best player. USA Today, 247Sports and Rivals all consider him the nation’s top recruit.

Boynton compared Cunningham’s possible impact to that of Oklahoma’s Trae Young during the 2017-18 season. As a freshman, Young led the nation in scoring and assists and lifted a team that struggled the previous season to the NCAA Tournament. Cunningham’s talent will be the primary reason expectations will be higher for the 38-year-old Boynton, who will enter his fourth season having yet to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all content is available to be read. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.