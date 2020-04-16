OSU adds grad transfer Flavors to strong class

Home 2020 April OSU adds grad transfer Flavors to strong class

STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State has added graduate transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. to a Top 10 recruiting class.

The school announced Flavors’ signing on Wednesday.

Flavors, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds for Cal Baptist last season. He shot 43.9% from 3-point range and made three 3s per game — both tops in the Western Athletic Conference and in the top 30 nationally. Flavors chose Oklahoma State over offers from schools including Seton Hall, Georgetown, Arizona State, Florida and Oregon.

Oklahoma State also signed signed four-star recruits Donovan Williams — Mr. Basketball in Nebraska — and Canadian Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who has international experience.

Cade Cunningham is the star of a class that is ranked No. 4 by Rivals, No. 8 by ESPN and No. 9 by 247Sports. He was the 2020 Naismith High School Trophy winner and was the top high school player in the country according to USA Today, 247Sports and Rivals.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Basketball, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Texas gets narrow win over OSU
McGriff’s double-double leads Oklahoma State over UTSA 82-60
Cowboys crush Corpus-Christi
Underwood leaves OSU for Illinois
OSU crushes New Orleans
Wigginton, Shayok lead Iowa State over Oklahoma State
Sooners upset OSU in Bedlam matchup
OSU’s Evans picked in NBA draft

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar