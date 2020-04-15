Oklahoma surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has surpassed 100 deaths due to COVID-19 and has 115 additional cases of the coronavirus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The number of deaths rose from 99 on Monday to 108, and the number of total cases increased from 2,069 to 2,184, according to the health department.

The deaths include one person in the 18 to 35 age range while the other eight were 65 or older, the age group that makes up 88 of the deaths in the state.

