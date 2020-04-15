Oklahoma surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

Home 2020 April Oklahoma surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has surpassed 100 deaths due to COVID-19 and has 115 additional cases of the coronavirus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The number of deaths rose from 99 on Monday to 108, and the number of total cases increased from 2,069 to 2,184, according to the health department.

The deaths include one person in the 18 to 35 age range while the other eight were 65 or older, the age group that makes up 88 of the deaths in the state.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Virus now claims 46 Oklahoma lives
Oklahoma coronavirus death toll rises to 96
Governor shutters more businesses as virus spreads
Oklahoma COVID-19 cases now 29
Stitt: Up to 6,800 hospital beds needed
Read More
State reps deliver meals to health care workers
3 in 4 US hospitals now facing COVID-19
Trump extends US lockdown

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar