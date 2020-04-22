Oklahoma pushes for Medicaid premiums

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma officials are pushing forward a Medicaid plan that would charge premiums and impose employment requirements on newly eligible low-income recipients.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority on Monday submitted the state’s Healthy Adult Opportunity waiver application to the federal government. The waiver, if approved, would potentially help greenlight Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to expand health insurance coverage for low-income residents set to be implemented on July 1.

The waiver would impose monthly premiums of $10 for individuals and $15 for families, with some exceptions. It would also require participants to work, volunteer or go to school for at least 80 hours monthly.

