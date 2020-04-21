Oklahoma panel declares revenue failure

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state panel led by Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a revenue failure on Monday for the fiscal year that ends June 30, and the governor warned cuts to agency budgets over the next two years will likely be unavoidable.

The State Board of Equalization declared the failure amid crashing oil prices and dwindling revenue collections as the state’s economy ground to a halt in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The board’s decision brings to an end a legal squabble between the governor and the Legislature in which lawmakers sought to have the state Supreme Court force the board to meet.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.