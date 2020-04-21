Oklahoma panel declares revenue failure

Home 2020 April Oklahoma panel declares revenue failure

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state panel led by Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a revenue failure on Monday for the fiscal year that ends June 30, and the governor warned cuts to agency budgets over the next two years will likely be unavoidable.

The State Board of Equalization declared the failure amid crashing oil prices and dwindling revenue collections as the state’s economy ground to a halt in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The board’s decision brings to an end a legal squabble between the governor and the Legislature in which lawmakers sought to have the state Supreme Court force the board to meet.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

GOP plan to hike taxes, fix budget fails in Oklahoma House
Democrats propose revenue proposals
House must pass budget to avoid special session
Fallin’s special session faces criticism
House again falls short in vote for Oklahoma budget fix
Legislators have unfinished business
Rebates, incentives eat into Oklahoma revenue
Legislators still working on state budget

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar