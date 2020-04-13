Oklahoma coronavirus death toll rises to 96

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 approached 100 Sunday in Oklahoma as the state reported mores positive tests for the disease.

Two more coronavirus deaths were reported Sunday by health officials, bringing the state death toll to 96. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said 1,970 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 450 needing to go to the hospital.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

