Oklahoma coronavirus death toll rises to 94

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 neared triple digits Saturday in Oklahoma as the state takes measures to curb spread of the disease.

Six more coronavirus deaths were reported Saturday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, bringing the state death count to 94. Around 1,900 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with around 450 needing to go to the hospital.

The state has enough available hospital beds, intensive-care unit beds and ventilators to handle even the worst-case predictions for a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Kevin Stitt said at a news conference Friday.

The disease has started to break out in state prisons. Stitt approved early release for 450 inmates in an effort reduce crowding after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed among prison workers and an inmate.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.