Oklahoma City loses NCAA softball WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Last spring, Brandon Baker seized a rare chance to break out his rain playlist in front of nearly 10,000 people.

Storms near USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium had knocked out the right field lights during the May 31 evening session of the Women’s College World Series that set an attendance record for the annual event.

Baker, who was running the audio board that night, plugged the system into a battery backup. As fans turned on their cellphone flashlights during the delay, Baker played “Lights Shine Bright” by TobyMac featuring Hollyn. And when the lights came back on, Baker’s fitting song choice was “The Power,” a 1990 hit by Snap!

Baker won’t get to energize the crowd this year. The pandemic has virtually shut down sports, including NCAA championships like the WCWS and the College World Series.

Economies have been hard hit and The Associated Press is examining the ripple effects of losing a showcase event in smaller cities and communities like Oklahoma City, which boasts a pro team in the NBA’s Thunder.

Volunteers and vendors aren’t needed. Family traditions will be paused. The annual boost the economy receives in late May and early June won’t come.

The timing was especially unfortunate. Everything was in place for a grand softball celebration. Oklahoma City was set to host for the 30th time. A stadium expansion added 4,000 permanent seats to bring capacity at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium to about 13,000, and city officials said all the new seats were sold out.

