Oklahoma adds 8 more coronavirus deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday he’s commuted the prison sentences of more than 450 inmates to help reduce overcrowding and slow the spread of the coronavirus in state prisons.

Stitt said in a press release more than 400 of the inmates will be released next Thursday. Most were serving time for drug possession and property crimes.

“We’ve been working diligently with the Pardon and Parole Board to safely reduce the prison population amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stitt said.

