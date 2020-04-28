Obituary for Twalla Robison

POTEAU – Twalla L. Robison, 90, of Poteau, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Heavener. She was born July 2, 1929 in Lindsay to David Henry Haskell and Mary Nora (Qualls) Worley.

Services were Sunday at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

She was a member of Faith Miracle Tabernacle. Twalla retired three times in her lifetime from Sears in Tulsa, EOMC in Poteau, and KiBois. She was a very dedicated grandma. She loved cooking and sewing, quilting and taking care of people.

Survivors include her son Thomas Dean Robison and wife Darlene of Branson, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 20 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Rosa Worley, and Mae and Joe Randolph; husband, George; son, David Edward “Eddie” Robison; brother, Dean Worley; sisters, Kate Grigsby and Sada Sole; and granddaughter, Jeannie Noah Potter.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

