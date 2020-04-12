Obituary for Phyllis Carpenter

On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Phyllis Carpenter passed from this life to meet her Lord Jesus in Heaven.

She was a Christian, wife, momma, granny, great-granny, aunt, friend, teacher and lover of people and also a huge animal lover with pets like Sweetiepie, Fluffy, Snuggles, Lovable and many more.

Anyone who knew Phyllis loved her. She was a favorite teacher of many children because she always loved those who came her way. She taught 30-plus plus years for Frontier Schools in Red Rock.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and three brothers.

Phyllis will definitely be missed by friends and family.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ernest Carpenter; three children Donna LeMonier, Tammy Caughern and husband Ray, and Tim LeMonier and wife Aneisha; one sister, Mary Bagley; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren, Arkansas. Since there will be no formal visitation due to the current health concerns, the family asks that you please sign the online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

