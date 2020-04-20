Obituary for Mary Morgan

POTEAU – Mary Lois Morgan, 80, of Poteau,passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Heavener and was born Oct. 20, 1939 in Van Buren, Arkansas to Ollie Benton and Effie Lois (Beckham) Blasingame.

Services are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion with Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Survivors include her children Rise’ and James McCoy, Sheri and Stephen Johnson, and Tony and Stacy Morgan; grandchildren Jami Owens and Davy, Brittany Bell and Michael, Kendra Knight and Brad, Ashton Morgan and Blake Morgan; great grandchildren Peyton and Sawyer Owens, Coby and Cade Bell, and Kaylea Miller; sisters Zelta Smith, Leta Faye Morton and Pat Hopkins; brother Dale Blasingame; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wendell Morgan; great grandchild, Sydney Owens and sisters Jeannie Foster Israel, Barbara Ritter and Valeda Johnston. .

A special thank you to the Heavener Nursing Home staff, Health Back Home Health staff and San Bois Hospice.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

