Obituary for Margaret Griffith

Margaret M. Griffith, 82 of Reichert, was born Aug. 29, 1937 in Lohne, Germany, to Clemens and Josefine (Hackmann) Froehle and passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in the company of her family in Heavener.

Margie was a military spouse that followed her late husband throughout his travels in the Army, birthing four children along the way.

As a child she grew up in war torn Germany and remembered that her parents helped hide a downed British aviator in their basement home until the liberation of Germany from the Nazi regime. She recalled waving a farewell to him as he rode off on an allied tank.

Margie was a fantastic painter and loved gardening. Her paintings hang in many of her families’ homes. The flowers she planted many years ago still bloom in the spring of her last home in Reichert. She was extremely fond of her tulips. Margie also had a great sense of humor and kept many staff members and residents of the nursing home entertained. Most of all she will be remembered as a fantastic mother and Oma.

A celebration of life memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Survivors include her best friend and roommate from the nursing home, Ginger Morgan; one son Joe Griffith and wife Vicki of North Carolina; three daughters Jody Williams and husband Lonnie W. of Reichert, Monika Benton and husband Van of Forrester, and Kristina Griffith; a sister, Helga Sand, of Lingen, Germany; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. ,

She was preceded in death by nine of her siblings; and a granddaughter.

To sign Margaret’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.