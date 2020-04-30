Obituary for Kathleen Himes

POTEAU – Funeral services for Kathleen Oleta Himes, 86, of Poteau, are Friday at 1 p.m. at the Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Van Buren, Arkansas and was born June 29, 1933 to Doc and Vossie (Crenshaw) Goins.

She was a pharmacy tech.

Survivors include her companion, Jack O’Donnell, of Poteau; sons Steve Slusser and Kristen of Heavener, Gordon Slusser and Sue of Marana, Arizona; daughters Paula Morales and Eddie of San Antonio, Texas, and Sandra O’Brien of Poteau; 11 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Himes; four brothers; and six sisters.

Pallbearers are Geoff Slusser, Nathaniel, Chad, Brannon and Greg Stumpf.

