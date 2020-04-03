Obituary for Judith Caldwell

GORE – Judith Jane Caldwell, 76, of Gore (formerly of Heavener) was born May 16, 1943 in Lawton to Stanley B. and Emma (Gipson) Caldwell and passed away March 29, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Judy was a graduate of Heavener High School and a retired social worker for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. Judy loved to play music on the guitar. She was a member of the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Poteau and loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving family members are two sisters Kaye Jones of Georgia and Martie Wisdom of Oklahoma; one brother, Stanley Caldwell, of Okinawa, Japan; several nieces, nephews, other loved ones, and host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley B. and Emma Caldwell.

To sign Judy’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.