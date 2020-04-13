Obituary for Johnnie Robinson

TALIHINA – Johnnie Dewayne Robinson, 69, of Talihina, was born Feb. 16, 1951 in Summerfield to Johnnie Samuel “Jake” and Lona Mae (Cogburn) Robinson and passed away April 11, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The family will hold a memorial service May 23 at the residence. The address is 11806 SE 1140th Ave, Talihina. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Johnnie was a long-time resident of the area and a retired Correctional Officer at the Jim Hamilton Correctional Facility. He was a member of the Heart O’ The Hills Baptist Church and retired from the United States National Guard. He was an avid gun collector, enjoyed fruit trees, and his grandchildren. Johnnie loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Johnnie will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Betty Robinson, of the home; two sons Nathan Robinson and wife Renee of Bengal, and Justin Robinson and wife Amber of Haw Creek; four grandchildren Amber Lynn Stewart and husband Hunter, Ashley Robinson, Sawyer Robinson and Cati White; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Samuel “Jake” and Lona Mae Robinson.

Viewing is Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

