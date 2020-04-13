Obituary for Jerry Gilliam

Jerry Leon Gilliam, 83, of Howe, was born Feb. 8, 1937 in Shady Point to Guy Ross and Delphia (Breeding) Gilliam and passed away April 11, 2020 in Fort Smith.

Graveside services are Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Morris/Folsom/Gilliam Family Cemetery on Jamie Gilliam’s farm address 39567 Homer Ary Road in Howe, with Bro. Larry Stacy officiating. Interment will follow, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener. The family would like to welcome anyone who would like to attend Jerry’s service. Due to the COVID-19, everybody is encouraged to remain in their vehicles.

Jerry was a long-time resident of the area, an equipment operator for the Leflore County Solid Waste in Heavener, and a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe. Jerry loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Jerry will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

Surviving family members are one daughter Kimberly Gilliam-Eaton and husband Danny of Howe; two sons James Gilliam and wife Tracey of Howe, and Kevin Gilliam and wife Donna of Washburn, Arkansas; one brother Gerald Gilliam and wife Carla; one sister, Janice Gilliam-England; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four nieces; numerous other loved ones and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Ross and Delphia Breeding-Gilliam; his step-mother, Lovia Woods-Gilliam; and a sister, Betty Hemby.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe, or Freeman Community Center of Howe, in honor of Jerry Gilliam.

Pallbearers are Jamie Gilliam, Kevin Gilliam, Adam Hackman, Bryan Gilliam, Jeremiah Eaton and Danny Eaton.

Viewing is noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To sign Jerry’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.