Obituary for Jean Estes

POTEAU – Jean Clark Estes, 85, of Poteau, peacefully departed this world on April 9, 2020.

A private burial will be at Stapp-Zoe cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

She was the proprietor of Poteau Health Foods for the last 27 years. The daughter of Omer and Jessie Clark, she was born and raised in Stapp-Zoe. As a young adult, she moved to Tulsa and married James Estes.

She and Jim lived in the Tulsa area, where Jean taught school and later worked in banking. In their retirement years, she and Jim moved to Jean’s childhood home in Stapp-Zoe, near Hodgen, spending countless hours lovingly restoring the home and land.

Jean never truly retired as the itch to own her business led her to opening Poteau Health Foods in 1993. She cared deeply for her clients and employees over the years, and the store became her home away from home. After the sudden loss of Jim, she moved to Poteau to be closer to the store and her only sister, as she and Jean were thick as thieves. A wonderful example of service, Jean devoted much of her time to her lifelong church, Zoe Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and serving as treasurer for many years. Jean will be sorely missed, but how blessed her family and friends were to be a part of her precious life, and live in the shadow of her love and kindness.

Surviving family members are her nephews Dane Clark, Marlin (Laura) Clark, and Mark (Sally) Clark; her niece Denise (Doug) Clark Boerschig; and her sister-in-law, Diann Clark.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Jessie and Omer; her husband, Jim; her siblings: Charles (Evelyn) Clark, Marshall Clark and Jonell (Sonny) Hildebrand; and two nephews Corby Clark and Michael Clark.

Memorials can be made to Stapp-Zoe Baptist Church in memory of Jean Estes.

To sign Jean’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.