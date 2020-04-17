Obituary for Jace Hamner

Jace Lynn Hamner, 19, of Heavener, was born Aug. 12, 2000 in Talihina to Jeff Hamner and Melonie Smittle and passed away April 16, 2020 in Hodgen.

Graveside service is Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Hontubby Cemetery with Bro. Joey Bottoms officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Jace attended Heavener High School. He was a roller operator for JOB Construction. He loved fishing, race cars and old country music. He was a hard worker and kind hearted. Jace was an amazing father, fiancé, son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin and friend. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Jace was loved by so many and will be deeply missed by all whom loved and knew him.

He is survived by his fiancé, Breanah Koepnick, of the home; his mother, Melonie Smittle, of Heavener; his father, Jeff Hamner, of Heavener; one daughter, Hadlee Hamner, of the home; one brother, Seth Smittle, of Heavener; two half-sisters Kyra Hamner and Aspen Hamner, both of Howe; three half-brothers Tyler Hamner, Brayden Hamner and Jasper Hamner; maternal grandparents Kevin, Sr. and Vickie Smittle of Heavener; paternal grandparents Frank “Cork” Hamner of Heavener, and Queta Hamner of Howe; two special cousins Dustin and Blake Smittle, both of Heavener; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of many friends.

Pallbearers are Blake Smittle, Dustin Smittle, Lynn Smittle, Braden Hamner, Shelton Cumbie, Austin Muller, Brady Fox, Branden Muller and Brice Fox.

Honorary pallbearers are Seth Smittle, Kevin Smittle, Sr., Kevin Smittle, Jr., Frank “Cork” Hamner, Nate Lewis, Ethan Underwood, Chaz Rodriguez, Manuel Lopez, Royce McGee, Caleb Ginsberg and Brian Layman.

Viewing will begin Sunday at noon until 8 p.m. and Monday from 9 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Jace’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

