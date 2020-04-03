Obituary for Harold Snyder

Harold Richard Snyder, 83, was born May 13, 1936 in Myrtle Point, Oregon. He was found deceased March 5, 2020 just outside of Heavener.

Funeral services are pending for Harold at this time due to safety concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

When Harold was 13, he came down with Rheumatic fever, and was hospitalized for three months. Behind in school and his mother needing help, Harold went to work in a Tie mill when he was 13-years-old. Harold would work in the logging industry the rest of his life, most of it driving a log truck, before retiring when he was 70 years old in 2006.

Harold married Anna Mae Snyder Oct. 30, 1956. They had been married 62 years when Harold went missing April 11, 2019. Harold loved his friends, and family, and enjoyed spending time with them, and attending family reunions. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He also enjoyed travelling and use to spend a lot of time with his wife riding motorcycles both cross country and locally, something he had done since a young man, and was still riding into his 80s. Both he, and his wife belonged to the Christian Motorcycle Association. Harold also enjoyed mechanics, and did most of his own repairs.

Harold was of the Christian faith, and most often shared his faith with others out on the road with the CMA. Both he and his wife Anna always welcomed others into their home, and enjoyed visiting with friends over coffee at local cafes.

After missing for 11 months having disappeared while walking his dog, Harold was finally found March 5, 2020 in an open meadow surrounded by trees, a place where Harold would have felt at home. His wife Ann wrote the following just a few days before conformation came to us Harold was no longer missing, It was something that came to her in the middle of the night when she thought of her husband and wanted it printed with his obituary.

“Flying High in the sky on my motorcycle to meet my Lord at Heaven’s Gate”.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ruth Cupinski Snyder McNeil; and three grandsons Frank Snyder, Christopher Snyder and Jason Snyder.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Anna Mae Easter Snyder; four sons Terry Snyder of Heavener, Kent Snyder and life partner Linda of Chemult, Oregon; Robert Snyder of Bend, Oregon, and Timothy Snyder, and life partner Lynn of Roseburg, Oregon; daughter Sheila Snyder Schneider and husband Stephen of Poteau; 17 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his sister, Ellen Snyder Weaver, of Eugene, Oregon; along with many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

You may sign his online obituary at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

