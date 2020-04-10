Obituary for Gabe Ollar

HOWE – Gabriel Lucas “Gabe” Ollar, 34, of Howe, was born April 2, 1986 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Dennis Ollar and Robbin (Oliver) Jacobs and passed away April 8, 2020 in Howe.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He was a life-long resident of the area, a graduate of Heavener High School, and was of the Assembly of God faith. Gabe was a crew chief for R-Squared Global and was a very hard worker. He was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his father, Dennis Ollar, of Phoenix, Arizona; his beloved step-father, Jerry Jacobs of Howe; one brother, Jaci Jacobs, of Howe; his maternal grandmother, Nancy Ollar, of Heavener; two aunts Sonya Hall Pierce and husband Les of Howe, and Linda Alexander and husband Gary of Heavener; one uncle Doug Ollar and wife Becky of Oklahoma City; other cousins, loved ones, and a host of many friends.

Gabe was preceded in death by his mother, Robbin (Oliver) Jacobs; his maternal grandparents Cleo and Mary (Baker) Oliver; his paternal grandfather, L.J. Ollar; and one uncle, Keith Oliver.

Public viewing is Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thank you to his supervisor, Justin Balderrama, and his co-workers.

To sign Gabe’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.