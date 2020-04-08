Obituary for Doyle Ragland

POTEAU – Doyle Jennings Ragland, 99, of Poteau, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Van Buren, Arkansas and was born Dec. 25, 1920 in LeFlore to John W. and Clara (Wyatt) Ragland.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in World War II and Korea. He was a teacher and coach at Panama High School and junior high principal at Talihina

Doyle was a member of the First Baptist Church of Poteau. He graduated from LeFlore High School. He also attended Eastern Oklahoma A&M College at Wilburton and Southeastern State College following World War II. He received his BS Teaching Degree and took a teacher position at Hartshorne, but was recalled to active duty by the U.S. Navy before school started during the Korean conflict. Upon being released by the Navy he took a teaching position with Pocola Public School for four years, then moved to Panama where he was a teacher, girls’ basketball and softball coach, and grade school principal. He received his MS Degree from Northeastern State College while at Panama before going to Talihina Public School as junior high principal.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Roberta (Tommy) Ragland; five sisters Zula Cook, Evelyn Mullins, Lois Roberts, Imogene Huckabee and Bobbie Duncan; and brothers, Harley, Arley and Herman.

Survivors include his daughter, Patricia Luster, of Poteau; sons Jimmy Ragland and daughter-in-law Dottie of Mesa, Arizona, and Ronald Ragland and daughter-in-law Patsy of Maumelle, Arkansas; sister; Margaret McNiel, of Springfield, Missouri; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Graveside Service were March 31, 2020 in LeFlore.

