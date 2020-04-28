Obituary for David Salsman Sr.

FARMINGTON, Ark. – David Salsman, Sr., 67, of Farmington, Arkansas was born Sept. 8, 1952 in Okmulgee to Clyde Raymond and Ruby Marie (Little) Salsman and passed away April 23, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Dave was a 1970 graduate of Howe High School. He was a very talented musician, who loved playing music, especially bluegrass. Dave was an avid member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 34 years. During that time, he helped countless people achieve sobriety through the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous. In his later years, Dave enjoyed playing golf with his best friend, George, even if George always told him that he was a terrible golfer. Dave was also a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and a host of friends.

Surviving family members are his wife, Gayle Salsman, of the home; three sons David Salsman, Jr. and husband Nick of Fayetteville, Scott Salsman and wife Lexie of Harrison, Ohio, and Sean Salsman and wife Shannon of Farmington; one sister, Treasa (Salsman) Fitzgerald, of Howe; five grandchildren Laurel Salsman, Juniper Salsman, Logan Salsman, Liam Salsman and Olivia Salsman; four nephews Michael Salsman and wife Bethany of Morris, Jason Salsman and wife Chelsie of Morris, Dylan Roberts and wife Kaci of Heavener, and Caleb Salsman of Tahlequah; one niece, Brittany Salsman, of Shawnee; numerous cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Mike Salsman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 East Longview Street, Fayetteville, Arkansas, 72703.

To sign Dave’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

