Obituary for Cherye Marchbank

Cherye Brooke Marchbank, 31, of Heavener, was born June 7, 1988 in San Jose, California to Wolfgang and Candice Elaine (Powell) Klockemann. She graduated to Heaven on April 15, 2020 after returning home from the hospital, where the doctor had diagnosed that the brain tumor had returned and was very aggressive.

Cherye went peacefully in her sleep.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener, Oklahoma.

Cherye was a resident of the area and a homemaker. She loved to work out and do chef cooking. Cherye loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. Cherye will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving family members are her husband, Mark Marchbank, of the home; two daughters Allison Rose and Abigail Dawn Marchbank, both of the home; one son, Joshua Andrew Marchbank, of the home; her parents Wolfgang and Candice Klockemann; her in-laws Tom and Donna Marchbank; and numerous other relatives and a host of friends

Viewing is Monday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., at the funeral home.

To sign Cherye’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.