Obituary for Bonnie Chambers

Bonnie Jean Chambers, 83, of Heavener, was born Aug. 9, 1936 in Collin County, Texas to Oscar F. and Mary Kate (Long) Bentley and passed away April 5, 2020 in Heavener.

At Bonnie’s request, no services will be scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She was the last of 11 children. Bonnie was a life-long resident of the area, a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, and a homemaker. She loved to cook and feed her birds. Bonnie was also a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving family members are three daughters Paula Hatridge of Kiowa, Kathy Caudell of Wister, and Jean Gill of Summerfield; five grandchildren Kim Monks, Katie Wooten, Laura Baldwin, Steven Caudell and Roger Lampkin; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other loved ones, and host of friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesse Chambers; and 10 siblings.

To sign Bonnie's online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

