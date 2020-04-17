NFL star Miller has COVID-19

By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller has the coronavirus and the NFL star wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show people how serious the disease is.
“I’m going to do whatever I have to do to get thru this!” Miller wrote in an Instagram post Thursday night. “Take this seriously. It’s definitely FOR REAL.”
The Super Bowl MVP is the highest-profile American athlete to announce he’s contracted COVID-19. Last month, NBA star Kevin Durant was among several members of the Brooklyn Nets to test positive..
“Von wants to let everyone out there know it’s serious; it doesn’t just happen to old people in nursing homes,” agent Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday.
