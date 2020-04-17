NFL star Miller has COVID-19

Home 2020 April NFL star Miller has COVID-19

By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller has the coronavirus and the NFL star wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show people how serious the disease is.

“I’m going to do whatever I have to do to get thru this!” Miller wrote in an Instagram post  Thursday night. “Take this seriously. It’s definitely FOR REAL.”

The Super Bowl MVP is the highest-profile American athlete to announce he’s contracted COVID-19. Last month, NBA star Kevin Durant was among several members of the Brooklyn Nets to test positive..

“Von wants to let everyone out there know it’s serious; it doesn’t just happen to old people in nursing homes,” agent Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all content is available to be read. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Football, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Coronavirus deals financial punch to states
Oklahoma surpasses 500 coronavirus cases
Stitt: Up to 6,800 hospital beds needed
Oklahoma surpasses 2,000 coronavirus cases
Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 79
Read More
State reps deliver meals to health care workers
Oklahoma has 1st coronavirus death
Cabinet member tests positive for virus

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar