NFL star Miller has COVID-19

By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller has the coronavirus and the NFL star wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show people how serious the disease is.

“I’m going to do whatever I have to do to get thru this!” Miller wrote in an Instagram post Thursday night. “Take this seriously. It’s definitely FOR REAL.”

The Super Bowl MVP is the highest-profile American athlete to announce he’s contracted COVID-19. Last month, NBA star Kevin Durant was among several members of the Brooklyn Nets to test positive..

“Von wants to let everyone out there know it’s serious; it doesn’t just happen to old people in nursing homes,” agent Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all content is available to be read. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.