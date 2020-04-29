Museums, historical sites to stay closed

OKLAHOMA CITY — All Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) museums, historic sites and affiliates, including the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City, have been closed to the public since March 17.

These facilities will remain closed until June 1. A list of OHS museums and historic sites can be found at www.okhistory.org/sites. All OHS-sponsored events at all OHS sites and affiliates will be canceled or postponed through July 31. For more information about cancelations or postponements, please contact the OHS site at which the event was scheduled.

