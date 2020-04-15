March revenues miss estimate

OKLAHOMA CITY — General Revenue Fund collections in March were $494.6 million and came in at $18.3 million, or 3.6%, below the monthly estimate. This amount is $14.3 million, or 2.8%, below collections in March of 2019. Total GRF collections over the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 were $70.6 million, or 1.5%, below the estimate, and $11.4 million, or 0.2%, below prior year collections for the same period.

“Although we have yet to see the full impact of $20 per barrel oil, it is clear from dropping sales and use tax collections that our economy is beginning to feel the pain,” said OMES Director Steve Harpe. “This compounded with COVID-19 “stay at home” requirements and extended IRS tax filing deadlines, we expect to see the greatest impact to collections over these last remaining months of fiscal year 2020 and into the upcoming fiscal year.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.